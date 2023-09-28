MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have raided offices of the Spanish soccer federation as part of a judicial investigation into the alleged payment of millions of euros over several years by Barcelona soccer club to the vice president of Spain’s football refereeing committee. The Guardia Civil says that its police had searched the offices of the referee committee at the federation headquarters near Madrid. No arrests have been made. State prosecutors say the club paid a former referee who was a part of the federation’s refereeing committee 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) from 2001-18.

