MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a early general elections for July 23. Sánchez made the surprise announcement Monday, a day after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections. Prior to Sunday’s debacle, Sánchez had insisted that he would ride out his four-year team, indicating that elections would be in December.

