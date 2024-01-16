By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel David Weiss forcefully pushed back Tuesday against Hunter Biden’s allegations that he was only indicted on gun charges because of right-wing bias.

Also, for the first time, Weiss publicly released a photo of the Colt Cobra .38 revolver that Hunter Biden is accused of illegally buying and possessing in 2018. (He has pleaded not guilty.) An image of the gun was included in a 52-page court filing.

President Joe Biden’s son is seeking to have the three gun-related felony charges thrown out, on the theory that they were only filed because Weiss caved to Republican pressure to indict him as the 2024 campaign got underway. Weiss rejected those arguments on Wednesday.

Weiss’ team blasted the claims as a “conspiracy theory.”

“Stripped of its bluster, the defendant’s theory of vindictiveness is simply not credible,” special counsel prosecutors wrote in the filing. “Left with the inconvenient truth of trying to explain how this could happen during the Biden Administration, the defendant suggests that evil motives are lurking deep within the Department of Justice.”

They added: “This theory is a fiction designed for a Hollywood script.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyers contend that Weiss only abandoned a prior deal – that would’ve resolved the gun probe without an indictment – because of public pressure from former President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans, and conservatives within the Justice Department.

The gun indictment accuses Biden of illegally buying the weapon, because he allegedly lied on an ATF form when he said he wasn’t addicted to drugs at the time. It’s also against the law to possess a gun while using illegal drugs – and Hunter Biden possessed the gun for about two weeks in 2018, before it was discarded.

In addition to the gun charges, Biden is also facing a separate tax indictment. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

