ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is expected to release the full report compiled by a special grand jury that helped an investigation by the Georgia prosecutor who ultimately indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The report is expected Friday. Part of the report was released in February, but a judge said at the time that any parts recommending charges against specific people would not immediately be disclosed. But after 19 people were indicted last month on charges associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the judge said the report can be released.

