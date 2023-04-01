At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along
a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Salmon to near Lemhi to
20 miles northeast of Challis. Movement was east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Visibility one-half mile or less and winds in excess of 40
mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Low visibility could result in dangerous driving
conditions. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and
blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Lemhi, Leadore, Tendoy and Baker.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.