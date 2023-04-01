At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along

a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Salmon to near Lemhi to

20 miles northeast of Challis. Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Visibility one-half mile or less and winds in excess of 40

mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Low visibility could result in dangerous driving

conditions. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and

blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Lemhi, Leadore, Tendoy and Baker.