At 1141 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located over Declo, or near

Rupert, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion,

Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Idahome and Interstate

84 And 86 Junction.

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying

travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one mile in this area of heavy snow. If you

are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.