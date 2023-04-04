At 640 PM MDT, a band of moderate snow was located near Minidoka and

Cold Water and was producing difficult road conditions with 1 to 2

inches of accumulating snowfall. Numerical models suggest that this

activity will persist into the evening before tapering off toward 11

PM MDT. If you have travel plans that take you through the Cold

Water area, be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow down.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Richfield, Declo,

Rockland, Minidoka, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Cold Water Rest Area,

Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Kimama,

Pilar Butte, Laidlaw Corrals Airport and Sublett Reservoir.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this band of heavy snow.