At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
McCammon, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain is occurring. Also, expect winds in excess of 30
mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Heavy rain will likely cause ponding of water. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, and Bancroft.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.