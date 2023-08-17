At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

McCammon, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain is occurring. Also, expect winds in excess of 30

mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Heavy rain will likely cause ponding of water. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, and Bancroft.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.