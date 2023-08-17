At 740 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Swanlake to 10 miles south

of Juniper. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, Swanlake, Downey, Pleasantview, Holbrook Summit, Clifton,

Oxford, Samaria, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Malad Pass, and Stone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.