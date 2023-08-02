At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles east of Woodruff, which is also 16 miles southeast of Randolph,

moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sage Junction and Fossil Butte National Monument.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.