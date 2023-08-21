At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 to 30
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph. Look for lightning, small hail,
and moderate rainfall as well.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds and lightning will impact those out on the
Palisades reservoir.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir.
If out on the Palisades reservoir, seek shelter off the lake.
