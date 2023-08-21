At 424 PM MDT, emergency management reported a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of La Barge, which is also 12 miles south of Big
Piney, moving north at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and torrential
rainfall.
SOURCE…Emergency management.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Big Piney and Marbleton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
