At 520 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pinedale, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Pinedale around 525 PM MDT.

Half Moon Lake around 530 PM MDT.

Willow Lake around 535 PM MDT.

Fremont Lake around 540 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.