At 618 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Frye Lake, which is also 12 miles southwest of Lander, moving
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Sinks Canyon State Park around 625 PM MDT.
Lander and Milford around 635 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Hudson, Arapahoe
and Riverton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
