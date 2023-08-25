At 709 PM MDT/609 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 29 miles southwest of Conner, or 45 miles southwest of

Hamilton, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lemhi,

east central Idaho and west central Ravalli Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.