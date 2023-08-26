At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles southeast of Kelly, which is also 13 miles east of Jackson,
moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Teton
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
