At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southwest of Cold Water Rest Area, or 12 miles south of Lake

Walcott, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Walcott, Cold Water Rest Area, and Yale Rest Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.