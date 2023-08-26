At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles southwest of Cold Water Rest Area, or 12 miles south of Lake
Walcott, moving north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Walcott, Cold Water Rest Area, and Yale Rest Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.