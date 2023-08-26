At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sylvan Lake, which is also 9 miles east of Lake, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Sylvan Pass around 335 PM MDT.

East Entrance around 345 PM MDT.

Pahaska around 350 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Yellowstone Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.