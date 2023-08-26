At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sylvan Lake, which is also 9 miles east of Lake, moving east at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Sylvan Pass around 335 PM MDT.
East Entrance around 345 PM MDT.
Pahaska around 350 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Yellowstone Lake, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.