At 1256 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Henrys Lake, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Big Springs, Targhee

Pass, and Red Rock Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Henrys Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If

you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.