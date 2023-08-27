At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Macks Inn, or 11 miles south of Henrys Lake, moving southeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Last

Chance, Island Park Reservoir, and Big Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Island Park Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If

you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.