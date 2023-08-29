At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Grouse, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, and Darlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.