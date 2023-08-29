At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Galena Lodge, or 23 miles northwest of Ketchum, moving

north at 35 mph. Additional thunderstorms to the south will also

track north across the burn scar.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and locally heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Rainfall from these repeated

thunderstorms could lead to minor flooding issues from

runoff.

Locations impacted include…

Galena Summit and Smiley Creek Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Locally heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may

lead to localized flooding near the Ross Fork burn scar. Do not

drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.