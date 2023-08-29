At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Galena Lodge, or 23 miles northwest of Ketchum, moving
north at 35 mph. Additional thunderstorms to the south will also
track north across the burn scar.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and locally heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Rainfall from these repeated
thunderstorms could lead to minor flooding issues from
runoff.
Locations impacted include…
Galena Summit and Smiley Creek Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Locally heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may
lead to localized flooding near the Ross Fork burn scar. Do not
drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.