At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Preston, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Dayton, Weston, Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton, Fish

Haven, Mink Creek, Whitney, and Riverdale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.