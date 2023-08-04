At 701 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Jackpot to 14 miles north of

Park Valley. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Almo, Juniper, Elba, Bostetter

Ranger Station, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, and

Bridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.