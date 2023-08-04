At 701 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles west of Jackpot to 14 miles north of
Park Valley. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Almo, Juniper, Elba, Bostetter
Ranger Station, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, and
Bridge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.