At 802 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Oakley Reservoir to 12 miles southwest of

Juniper. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Elba, Sublett

Reservoir, Mt Harrison, Bridge, and City Of Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.