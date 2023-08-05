At 816 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 12 miles west of Idaho Falls, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, frequent lightning,

and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Fair Grounds, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona,

Basalt, Osgood, and East Butte.

If outdoors at the Bonneville County Fair, consider moving to

shelter inside a building or your car until the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.