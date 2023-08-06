At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 22 miles northeast of Lowman to 11 miles southwest of
Stanley to 13 miles northeast of Atlanta to 9 miles west of Galena
Lodge, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, brief heavy rain, and
frequent lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and create enhanced runoff over the Ross
Fork burn scar. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Stanley, Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Bonanza, Galena Summit, Livingston
Mill, Redfish Lake, Cape Horn Area, Smiley Creek Airport, and Banner
Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.
Individuals camping downstream of the Ross Fork burn scar should be
prepared for enhanced runoff and possible debris flows if the rain
intensifies.