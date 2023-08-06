At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 22 miles northeast of Lowman to 11 miles southwest of

Stanley to 13 miles northeast of Atlanta to 9 miles west of Galena

Lodge, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, brief heavy rain, and

frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create enhanced runoff over the Ross

Fork burn scar. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Stanley, Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Bonanza, Galena Summit, Livingston

Mill, Redfish Lake, Cape Horn Area, Smiley Creek Airport, and Banner

Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.

Individuals camping downstream of the Ross Fork burn scar should be

prepared for enhanced runoff and possible debris flows if the rain

intensifies.