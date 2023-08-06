At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles
northwest of Island Park Reservoir, moving east-southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, occasional lightning,
and brief moderate rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and create hazardous boating conditions
on area lakes . Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Last
Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan Reservoir, and Red Rock Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Island Park Reservoir, now would be a good time to
move to shore. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from
the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a
thunderstorm.