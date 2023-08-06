At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles

northwest of Island Park Reservoir, moving east-southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, occasional lightning,

and brief moderate rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create hazardous boating conditions

on area lakes . Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Last

Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan Reservoir, and Red Rock Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Island Park Reservoir, now would be a good time to

move to shore. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from

the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.