At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Palisades Reservoir, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, frequent lightning,

and brief moderate rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions

on area lakes . Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the

water in a thunderstorm.