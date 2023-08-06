At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 12 miles

northwest of Rose, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, brief moderate rain,

and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects and create minor damage to outdoor

objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Ammon, and Shelley.

Those attending the Bonneville County Fair should be prepared to

seek shelter as this storm approaches.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.