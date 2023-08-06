At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorms 9 miles

southwest of Idaho Falls, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, frequent lightning,

and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, and Osgood.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.