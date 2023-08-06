At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorms 9 miles
southwest of Idaho Falls, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, frequent lightning,
and brief heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, and Osgood.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.