At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Roberts, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea size hail, frequent lightning,

and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Chester, Egin, Plano, St Anthony,

Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Sage Junction, and Newdale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.