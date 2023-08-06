At 720 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from Iona to near Ammon to near Bone, moving east at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea to half inch hail, brief heavy
rain, and frequent lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Idaho Falls, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Palisades
Reservoir, Ammon, Victor, Iona, Irwin, Bone, and Pine Creek Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.