At 720 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from Iona to near Ammon to near Bone, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea to half inch hail, brief heavy

rain, and frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Idaho Falls, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Palisades

Reservoir, Ammon, Victor, Iona, Irwin, Bone, and Pine Creek Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.