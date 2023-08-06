At 802 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking two thunderstorms, one 8

miles northwest of Georgetown and the second 10 miles west of Ovid.

Movement on these weak storms was east-southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Ovid,

Georgetown Summit, Liberty, Clear Creek Ranger Station, Emmigrant

Summit, Geneva Summit, and Bennington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near the northern shore of Bear Lake, you may want to move

to shore. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the

parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough

to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.