At 713 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 31 miles northeast of Lowman to 9 miles

southwest of Stanley to near Atlanta. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Stanley, Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Seafoam Ranger Station, Loon Creek

Airport, Bonanza, Galena Summit, Livingston Mill, Redfish Lake, Cape

Horn Area, Smiley Creek Airport, and Banner Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Redfish, Stanley, or Alturas Lakes, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.