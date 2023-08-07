At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph into the Ross
Fork burn scar.
HAZARD…Moderate to heavy rainfall, wind gusts to 30 mph, and pea
size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger enhanced runoff and
perhaps even a debris flows along Beaver and Stanley Creek
within the Ross Fork burn scar.
Locations impacted include…
Galena Lodge, Galena Summit, and Smiley Creek Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Individuals camping downstream of the burn scar along Beaver and
Stanley Creek should prepared to move to high ground should enhanced
runoff or a debris develops.
