At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph into the Ross

Fork burn scar.

HAZARD…Moderate to heavy rainfall, wind gusts to 30 mph, and pea

size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger enhanced runoff and

perhaps even a debris flows along Beaver and Stanley Creek

within the Ross Fork burn scar.

Locations impacted include…

Galena Lodge, Galena Summit, and Smiley Creek Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Individuals camping downstream of the burn scar along Beaver and

Stanley Creek should prepared to move to high ground should enhanced

runoff or a debris develops.