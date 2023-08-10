At 1154 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fairy Falls, which is also near Old Faithful, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Gibbons Falls around 1205 AM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
