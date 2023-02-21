A band of light to moderate snow showers has stalled over the

southern Snake Plain, just north of Fort Hall extending south to

just north of Pocatello, where southwest winds are meeting

northerly winds. Models suggest this convergence zone of winds

will stay for the next two to three hours before northerly winds

push southward. In the meantime, 1 to 2 inches of snow is

possible. Expect impacts to road conditions and reduced

visibilities. Please use caution.