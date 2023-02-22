A band of light snow is moving northward along I-86. Accumulations
of up to half an inch are possible. Slick roads are likely as this
snow moves through. Isolated snow showers are possible after
midnight, but additional accumulations will be little or none.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Lake Walcott, American Falls
Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth,
Rockland, Minidoka, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree,
Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area and
Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.