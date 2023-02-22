A band of light snow is moving northward along I-86. Accumulations

of up to half an inch are possible. Slick roads are likely as this

snow moves through. Isolated snow showers are possible after

midnight, but additional accumulations will be little or none.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Lake Walcott, American Falls

Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth,

Rockland, Minidoka, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree,

Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area and

Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.