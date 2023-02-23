A band of light snow is moving over I-86 and I-15 near Pocatello.

Accumulations of up to an inch are possible. Slick roads are likely

as this snow moves through. Isolated snow showers are possible

overnight, but don’t look to be as impactful as this band of snow

showers.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls

Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen,

Roberts, Firth, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree,

Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge

and Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.