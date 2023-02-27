At 1132 PM MST, an area of blowing snow was located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Taber to near Pocatello to near

Rockland. Movement was east at 25 mph. Lightning was also noted

along the line of snowshowers. Visibility will drop to a quarter

mile or less briefly as the line passes. Winds of 40 to 50 mph are

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Iona,

Inkom, Firth, Arimo, Rose, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge and Fort

Hall Bannock Peak.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.