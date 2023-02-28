Winds are still gusting 25 to 35 mph across much of our central
areas, especially the Arco Desert, Upper Snake Plain, Teton Valley
and from Antelope Flats to Swan Valley. There will be some blowing
and drifting of snow the next hour or two. Models continue to
show winds dropping of this afternoon and dropping off
significantly, generally below 10 to 15 mph, by early evening.
Between late afternoon into the early evening winds will change
from coming from the west southwest to more of a southerly
direction and for some areas, more easterly out in the Snake
plain. Though winds drop off below 15 mph by early evening, winds
do pick back up to gusting to 20 to 25 mph by midnight and
continue into early morning Wednesday before dropping off below 10
mph by mid to late Wednesday morning.
