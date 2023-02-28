Winds are still gusting 25 to 35 mph across much of our central

areas, especially the Arco Desert, Upper Snake Plain, Teton Valley

and from Antelope Flats to Swan Valley. There will be some blowing

and drifting of snow the next hour or two. Models continue to

show winds dropping of this afternoon and dropping off

significantly, generally below 10 to 15 mph, by early evening.

Between late afternoon into the early evening winds will change

from coming from the west southwest to more of a southerly

direction and for some areas, more easterly out in the Snake

plain. Though winds drop off below 15 mph by early evening, winds

do pick back up to gusting to 20 to 25 mph by midnight and

continue into early morning Wednesday before dropping off below 10

mph by mid to late Wednesday morning.