At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

just north of Arco, moving east at 25 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 MPH and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore and Butte City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, when it is safe to do so.