At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
just north of Arco, moving east at 25 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 MPH and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore and Butte City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations
to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or
social media, when it is safe to do so.