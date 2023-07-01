At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Idmon to near Hamer.

Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Ashton, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Drummond,

Egin, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton Reservoir, Plano, Warm River,

Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Newdale, Saint

Anthony Sand Dunes and Ashton Hill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.