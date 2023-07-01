At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pahaska, which is also near East Entrance, moving southeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Park
County, including the following locations… Wapiti Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.