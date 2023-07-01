At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pahaska, which is also near East Entrance, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Park

County, including the following locations… Wapiti Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.