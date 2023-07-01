At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Mystic Falls to near

Sugar City. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Driggs, Ashton, Felt, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton,

Tetonia, Drummond, Warm River, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon

Hot Springs, Newdale and Mesa Falls State Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.