* WHAT…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to produce
wind gusts in the 45 to 55 mph range near storm cores.
* WHERE…Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through 11 pm MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts can occur several miles
away from any shower or thunderstorm, even if no rain is
occurring.
