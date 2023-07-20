At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Big Piney, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central
Sublette County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
