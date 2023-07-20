At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Atomic City, or 25 miles northwest of Blackfoot, moving southeast at
40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Shelley, Atomic City, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Taber, and East
Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.