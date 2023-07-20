At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Saint Charles, or 12 miles northwest of Bear Lake
Idaho Portion, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,
Minnetonka Cave, Fish Haven, and Pegram.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are
close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do
not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.